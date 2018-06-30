Dombyra-Inform: Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation backs Kazinform’s challenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Right before the National Dombra Day, the Dombyra-Inform challenge continues, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The challenge to popularize the tradition of playing the Kazakh national instrument was initially supported by colleagues from Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper. Then, it was followed by a video released by employees of Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation.

Earlier, Head of TV and Radio Corporation Yerlan Karin told about taking it over from Egemen Qazaqstan.

"With the greatest regard, we took over the challenge from our colleagues from Egemen Qazaqstan. Expressing gratitude, we also took in hand the sacred dombra and did our best to express our wishes through music. Now we pass the baton to Astana TV Channel. Please listen to the performance by the staff of Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation Kuanysh Sultanuly and Nurmat Mansur," Yerlan Karin posted on Facebook.



It is to be recalled that Kazinform International News Agency launched Dombyra-inform challenge in honor of the National Dombra Day established by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is celebrated on the first Sunday of July, and this year it will be July 1. In a two-minute video, the news agency's editor Yerbol Zhanat and correspondent Ayan Oribayev presented information to the public in an unusual way through melodious sounds of dombra.