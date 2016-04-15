Dominic Wade: I can, probably, prevent Golovkin-Alvarez fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On April 23, WBA, IBF and IBO in the middleweight division Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31K KOs) will have a fight against mandatory challenger Dominic Wade (18-0, 31 KOs). Nevertheless, Golovkin is more often asked about a potential fight against WBC champion Saul Alvarez than about the fight coming in a few days, Sports.kz informs.

"It also motivates me. Nobody sees me, everybody is looking through me. Nobody gives me a chance in this fight. Everybody wants to see Golovkin and Canelo. However, you can never know what can happen in this fight. I can, probably, prevent the fight between Golovkin and Alvarez. People underestimate me," Dominic Wade recently said.