Dominic Wade thinks he&#39;s the one who can beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF mandatory challenger Domini Wade (18-0, 12 KOs) will face WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KOs) on Saturday night (April 23) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Considered by many as an outsider in the upcoming fight, Wade thinks he is overlooked and has a chance to beat Golovkin.

"No one is expecting what I got, or what I can do. So I think everybody's kind of underestimating what I can do and how I perform... it kind of motivates me a little bit due to everybody's just looking past me already. Nobody really gave me a chance, so everybody's kind of looking past trying to see the GGG and Canelo fight, but you know you never know what happens in this fight. Maybe I'll be the one to shut it all down," Dominic Wade told Fightnews.com.

Source: Sports.kz