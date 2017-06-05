Dominican Republic FM visits Kazakhstan for the first time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Dominican Republic have discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation in the Kazakh capital Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports. The sides also inked the Political Declaration.





"Today as part of Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas's historical visit, we discussed prospects of development of our political, economic, trade and investment relations. Utmost attention was paid to the prospects of bilateral cooperation in energy sector, especially in the context of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017. The Dominican Republic is set to have its own exposition at the Latin American countries pavilion at the EXPO event," Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.







His Dominican counterpart Miguel Vargas, in turn, called the meeting an important step towards deepening ties between the two nations.



He said that Kazakhstan and the Dominican Republic managed to sign the bilateral agreement that will serve as a foundation for their future work in various spheres. "We want to deepen the political dialogue and step up cooperation in the sphere of trade and investment," Miguel Vargas stressed.







Kazakhstan and the Dominican Republic established diplomatic relations on June 7, 2011. In 2016, the two-way trade exceeded $890,000, that is 1,5 times more than in 2015.











