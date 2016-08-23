Don’t be afraid of EEU, Nazarbayev says to Poland

WARSAW. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev explained the advantages of working in the EEU territory to the Polish businessmen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“If we could jointly process Kazakhstan’s agricultural products and sell them to China, Central Asia, western and northern Russia, this would be quite profitable. I know that Poland does not welcome the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union. I am the initiator of this project. They say that Russia wants to create a Soviet Union again. Probably, there are some people concerned over the Soviet Union’s collapse, but those who want to restore it are brainless, because it is impossible,” said Nazarbayev at the Kazakh-Polish Business Forum today.

According to the Kazakh Leader, a rapprochement conference on “European Union and Eurasian Economic Space” will be held in autumn in order to change the situation.

“Friends, you should understand some important things. First, the EEU is the territory with 180 mln population, 2.5 trln GDP, Customs Union, open and free borders. This is integration and nothing more else. Of course, there were some politicians who said: “Let us just create the Eurasian Union.” I said: “No, this will be an economic union only.” It means that we value our independence as much as Poland does,” he noted.

Nazarbayev added that if Polish companies agree to work in the EEU, they will access the market of 180 mln people. “Let us extend away from politics. If agricultural complex starts processing products we will raise their surplus value and all of us will benefit from it,” he concluded.

Recall that on August 22-23, Nursultan Nazarbvayev is paying state visit to the Republic of Poland at the invitation of its Leader Andrzej Duda