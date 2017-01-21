Donald Trump begins overhaul as first executive orders signed

LONDON. KAZINFORM Donald Trump has taken his first steps as president, signing an executive order which targets the signature health care reforms of his predecessor, BBC reported.

His proclamation ordered agencies to ease the economic burden of the laws known as Obamacare.

In Friday's inaugural address he pledged to put "America first" and to end the "American carnage" of abandoned factories and rampant crime.

Later, about 200,000 people are due to join a Women's March in Washington.

Organisers say they want to highlight racial and gender equality and other issues perceived to be under threat from Mr Trump's administration.

Similar marches are already taking place in Australia and New Zealand and many others are planned around the world.



