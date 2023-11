ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Whilst paying a working visit to Atyrau President Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the conversation with the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump during the presentation of the field Kashagan.

"Obviously the American President had been informed of oil our oil and launch of Kashagan. "You've worked a miracle in Kazakhstan", as he said", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told.