Donald Trump leads among US republican presidential candidates

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Donald Trump has become the front-runner among 2016 Republican presidential candidates despite his controversial comments on immigration and criticism of prominent Republicans, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll published on Sunday.

The survey of 1,000 adults across the United States revealed that 19 percent of Republican primary voters picked Trump as their first choice for the office. The real estate tycoon was followed by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker with 15 percent and former Florida governor Jeb Bush with 14 percent of the vote. The poll, conducted earlier this week, found that Trump's slamming US Senator John McCain's Vietnam War record did not affect the multi-billionaire's popularity rate. Kazinform refers to Sputnik International . In June, only one percent of voters picked Trump as their first choice for president, according to the pollsters. Trump, who announced his presidential campaign in mid-July, abruptly rose in polls due to his high name recognition, celebrity appeal and his populist message, the survey suggested. On Thursday, the Republican Party will hold its first prime-time candidate debate as part of the primary campaign. New Hampshire is the first state to hold primary elections for Republican and Democratic presidential candidates. Its outcome plays a major role in determining the selection of the candidates for the two major parties.