Donald Trump to take $1 salary as U.S. President

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced he will not accept a salary for serving as president while in the White House.

During the interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, Trump stood firmly by his promise to reject the annual presidential salary of $400,000. "I think I have to take by law one dollar so I'll take one dollar a year." Trump insisted.



Earlier in September during his presidential campaign Trump said he would accept no salary if he was elected.



For the man who, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated net $3,7 billion that's not a big deal.