Donald Trump won't come to EXPO-2017

ASTANA.KAZINFORM According to US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol, due to his busy schedule US President Donald J. Trump will not come to EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the composition of the American delegation has not yet been determined, as well as the timing of its arrival in Kazakhstan.

"I will attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition and perhaps some of my colleagues from the US State Department. The delegation may also include scientists, statesmen, congressmen or senators," George A. Krol noted.

In his turn, Anthony Pahigian, Ambassador's Counselor of Press, Culture and Education promised that the US pavilion will be presented to the public as soon as possible.