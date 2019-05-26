Donald Tusk to visit Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - President of the European Council Donald Tusk will pay a visit to Kazakhstan on May 31, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the European Council.

During his visit, President Tusk will meet with First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



"Beyond regional and bilateral cooperation, climate change, protection of the environment and border management as well as regional security will also feature high on the agenda," the EC's press released reads.



President Tusk is also expected to travel to other Central Asian countries, namely Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, where he will meet President Emomali Rahmon and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, respectively.



President Tusk's trip is a further expression of the EU's commitment to stronger partnerships with the region and the individual countries.