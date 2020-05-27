Dormitories for thousands of students to appear in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to build dormitories for 90,000 students in next five years, Kazinform reports.

At the Wednesday’s session of the National Council of Public Confidence, President Tokayev gave an instruction to build safe and comfortable dormitories for at least 90,000 students. All dormitories should be constructed in the span of next five years.

The Head of State also instructed to look into the possibility to increase the number of educational grants for socially vulnerable layers of the population.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence. The session mainly focused on the problems of the development of human capital and education in Kazakhstan.