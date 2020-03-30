Dormitory closed for quarantine in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A dormitory was closed in Nur-Sultan for quarantine, Kazinform learnt from the local Mayor’s Office.

«The dormitory located on Sadvakassov Street was put on quarantine. An infected patient was identified and hospitalized. All those who contacted him were also quarantined. The visits to this dormitory are prohibited. The territory was cordoned off, and the facility was disinfected,» the Mayor’s Office informed in Instagram.

Earlier, Meyirim health center and National Research Oncology Centre were closed for quarantine in the capital.

As of 00:20am 30 March 2020, Kazakhstan reported 284 cases of COVID-19, 167 – in Nur-Sultan.