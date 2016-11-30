Dormitory for working youth opens doors in Ekibastuz

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Young residents of Ekibastuz are about to move into a new dormitory, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

The 36-apartment dormitory with total area of 3,006 sq.m. was built within the framework of the Employment Roadmap 2020.



36 participants of the Employment Roadmap 2020 state program will receive keys to the new apartments today, including 23 apartments for orphans, 2 apartments for - medical workers and 11 apartments for working youth.



Two apartment complexes with total area of 7,629 sq.m. for youth from depressed small cities and a 74-room dormitory with total area of 1,786 sq.m. for working youth were put into service in Ekibastuz since the launch of the Employment Roadmap 2020.