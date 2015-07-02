Dossayev: KZT145 bln allocated for rental housing for 2015-2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Fund provided 145 billion tenge for the construction and purchase of rental housing in 2015-2016, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev said during the teleconference devoted to the Day of Industrialization in Astana.

"The National Fund provided 145 billion tenge for the construction and acquisition of rental housing in 2015-2016. This year more than 7,000 apartments will be built and purchased, for this subject, the national budget allocated 122 billion tenge, " the minister said.

According to Dossayev, the first distribution of 2437 apartments with total area - 133 thousand square meters among waiting local executive bodies was launched in March - April, according to the website of Prime Minister.

"Additionally, regular distribution of 360 apartments with total area - almost 21 thousand square meters has been started in June. Currently, 3,280 rental apartments with a total area - 200.9 thousand square meters are under construction," the minister said.

In addition, as reported, the National Fund allocated 30 billion tenge loans to local executive bodies to complete the construction of 240 thousand square meters of housing in 2015.

So, transfers in the amount of 42.7 billion tenge, including funds from the National Fund - 17.5 billion tenge, were allocated for the development and arrangement of engineering and communication infrastructure in 2015.

"170 projects for residential buildings' infrastructure, including 66 projects under the state program "Nurly Zhol" were launched," Dossayev added.