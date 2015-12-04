Douglas Townsend authorized to act as Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Wales

LONDON. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Great Britain Erzhan Kazykhanov extended authorisation for Mr. Douglas Townsend to act as Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Wales.

Mr. Townsend has been representing Kazakhstan in Wales as an Honorary Consul since 2006. He participates in the sessions of the Wales Consular Business Forum, the annual Royal Welsh Show, experts meetings of the National Management Holding ‘KazAgro’ on development of livestock sector, TVET Wales experts meetings on the perspectives of co-operation with the Ministry of education and science of Kazakhstan.

As a senior counsellor of the International Tax and Investment Centre, the Honorary Consul annually provides for exchange of experience between the experts of the Ministry of finance of Kazakhstan and the experts of HM Revenue and Customs. Source: http://www.kazembassy.org.uk/en