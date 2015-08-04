  • kz
    Dozens drown in bathing waters of the Caspian Sea

    20:27, 04 August 2015
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - 14 people have drowned in the Caspian Sea since the onset of the bathing suit season, local authorities say.

    The number of victims has doubled compared to the analogous period of 2014. According to the Mangystau emergencies department, over the last couple of days local rescuers saved lives of 19 people. There are only 18 rescuers in the local emergencies department and they are working day and night to ensure safety of holiday markers.

    Incidents Accidents Mangystau region News
