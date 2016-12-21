Dozens killed in fireworks blast in Mexico

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 31 people were killed and 70 more were injured as a result of blast at a fireworks market in Tultepec that is about 20 miles (32km) outside Mexico city, BBC reported.

Paramedics and police attended the scene. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Some children had suffered burns to more than 90% of their bodies and they were sent to US city of Galveston, Texas, for specialised treatment, according to Governor of Mexico Eruviel Avila.

Bodies of the most of victims were so heavily burnt, that they will be identified through DNA tests, he added.

