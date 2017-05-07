Dozens of kidnapped schoolgirls freed by Nigerian terror group

NAIROBI. KAZINFORM The Nigerian terror group Boko Haram on Saturday freed dozens of girls from among the almost 200 they have held captive since April 2014, government sources told the media.

The exact number freed is not certain, though some sources say there are between 60 and 80.

The girls, formerly students of a high school in the Nigerian town of Chibok, are now in Banki, close to the Nigeria-Cameroon border, according to the Al Jazeera channel.





