COLOMBO. KAZINFORM Dozens of short-finned pilot whales were on Monday found stranded on the western coast of Sri Lanka, where the island's authorities were trying to return the animals to deep waters.

A pod of around 60 whales beached on the Panadaura beach on Sri Lanka's western coast, around 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Colombo, causing alarm among conservationists, EFE reports.