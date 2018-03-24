DP World acquires stake in Kazakhstan's Special Economic Zones

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Global trade enabler DP World and the government of Kazakhstan signed two framework agreements in Abu Dhabi today relating to the acquisition, governance and management of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Aktau and Khorgos, WAM reports.

DP World has been providing management services to the Port of Aktau, Kazakhstan's main cargo and bulk terminal on the Caspian Sea, and Khorgos SEZ, which is strategically situated on the China-Kazakhstan border and has been acting as the primary transit point for trans-Eurasian cargo trains for more than four years.



DP World now plans to acquire a 51% stake in the Khorgos SEZ and 49% in the Aktau SEZ following the agreements signed today, to play an important role in enhancing trade connectivity along the New Silk Route, handling all cargo types including hydrocarbons, containers and bulk.



The agreements were signed between Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Kanat Alpysbayev, President of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and Yeraly Tugzhanov, Governor of the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan.



Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: "Kazakhstan is an important link in the New Silk Route and in the development of the Belt and Road Initiative. Focusing on soft and hard infrastructure development that supports multimodal transport links will be key in realising its potential as a transit corridor as well as boosting its own economy.



"Our experience in 40 countries and across the global supply chain shows that ports and economic zones working together and employing smart technology to integrate processes are key to enabling trade for local businesses and regional economies."