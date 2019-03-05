DP World to invest in new infrastructure in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The potential of DP World investing in new infrastructure in Kazakhstan's ports and logistics sectors was the focus of discussions between global trade enabler DP World's Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Askar Mamin in Astana today, WAM reports.

This follows the signing of two framework agreements with the government of Kazakhstan for Special Economic Zones, SEZ, in Aktau and Khorgos. DP World has been providing management services to the Port of Aktau, Kazakhstan's main cargo and bulk terminal on the Caspian Sea, and Khorgos SEZ and Inland Container Terminal, ICD, which is strategically situated on the China-Kazakhstan border and has been acting as the primary transit point for trans-Eurasian cargo trains.

According to the DP World, both facilities play an important role in enhancing trade connectivity along the New Silk Route and have further actively promoted business connectivity between Kazakhstan and Dubai.

Bin Sulayem said: "Our expertise in developing logistics and trade enabling infrastructure will benefit tremendously from building facilities in Kazakhstan and to the needs of local businesses. We believe that the economic fundamentals of Kazakhstan are very strong, which is why look forward to continue investing there. President Nursultan Nazarbayev's vision and progressive policies have laid the groundwork for linking the Far East to Europe and ensuring that the Khorgos Internal Container Depot and SEZ play a crucial role in facilitating this."