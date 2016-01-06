DPRK announces success of first H-bomb test

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced Wednesday that it has successfully carried out its first hydrogen bomb test.

The "total success" of the test, which took place at 10:00 a.m. Pyongyang time (0130 GMT), has turned the DPRK into a real nuclear-armed country with hydrogen bombs, said the DPRK's official media.

Earlier in the day, the China Earthquake Network Center said a 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted the DPRK at 0130 GMT at a depth of 0 km.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Geological Survey also reported that an earthquake was detected in the DPRK at 0130 GMT with a magnitude of 5.1 and at a depth of 10 km.

China has always pushed for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, maintaining that all relevant parties should refrain from unilateral moves detrimental to regional peace and stability.

Source: Xinhua