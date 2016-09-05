DPRK fires off 3 ballistic missiles into eastern waters

The JCS was quoted as saying that the missiles were launched into the East Sea at about 12:14 p.m. local time from its western area of Hwangju in North Hwanghae province.

What types of missiles were fired and how far they traveled are still unknown. The South Korean military is analyzing the details.

South Korea's military has closely monitored the moves of DPRK forces on possible DPRK provocations ahead of the 68th anniversary on Friday of the founding of the state, according to the Yonhap report.

Seoul's military had already detected preparations for ballistic missile launches of the DPRK.

Source: Xinhua