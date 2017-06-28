DPRK to execute those involved in plotting Kim Jong Un assassination

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Wednesday it would give the death penalty to those involved in an assassination plot against its top leader Kim Jong Un, according to Xinhua .

"There have been a series of revelations of state-sponsored terrorism of the enemies targeting the supreme leadership of the DPRK," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, quoting a joint statement issued by the country's Ministry of State Security, Ministry of People's Security and the Central Public Prosecutor's Office.

The statement was released as "the enemies' moves to stifle the DPRK at any cost have reached an extremely grave phase," said the KCNA