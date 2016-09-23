Draft 2030 Concept of Kazakhstan's Family and Gender Policy presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Presidential National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy has held today a meeting in Astana under the chairmanship of Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, Akorda press service informed.

Welcoming the participants, the Secretary of State noted Kazakhstani women’s contribution to the organization of ’25 Good Deeds’ campaign initiated by the National Commission. The campaign aimed at holding socially important events to support orphaned children, to provide children’s healthcare institutions with required equipment, to train businesswomen etc.

The meeting participants heard a report of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Prosecutor General’s Office, ministries of internal affairs and healthcare regarding the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The ensuring equality of men and women, extension of women’s rights and opportunities is one of the UN Millennium Development Goals. To date, Kazakhstan is ranked the 47th in the Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum.

The majority of the complaints received by the National Commission are sent by women who fail to ensure justice. Thus, women and children comprised 43.1% of the victims of criminal cases submitted to courts in 2015.

The Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development informed the attendees about the measures of ensuring women's employment under the Employment Roadmap 2020 program. 74,800 women have already signed agreements today. 46.8% of them are rural citizens. In 2015, the number of employed women hit 76,800.

Governors of Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions made reports on implementation of the Gender Equality Strategy in Kazakhstan in 2006-2016.

The attendees were also presented the 2030 Draft Concept of Family and Gender Policy in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The document was elaborated at the instruction of the President and is called to bring family and gender policy of Kazakhstan to a brand new level with the consideration of today’s realities.

At the end of the meeting, the Sec of State gave certain instructions to governmental structures on the issues discussed.