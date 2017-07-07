Draft documents on CIS' adjustment to the present-day realities approved

MINSK. KAZINFORM - CIS experts approved the draft documents on the CIS' adjustment to the present-day realities, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting, which was held in Minsk on 5 July, was attended by plenipotentiary representatives and experts from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, CIS Executive Committee. Moldova and Ukraine participated in the meeting as observers.



The CIS experts took into account the comments and proposals and finalized the draft decisions by the Council of CIS Heads of State on the separation of powers between the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Heads of Government, the Foreign Ministers Council and the CIS Economic Council.



The documents will be submitted for consideration to the Council of Heads of State while the materials of the session will be sent to the CIS member states.



The press service remarked that the decision to adjust the CIS to the modern realities was made at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State in September 2016. It provides for a range of organizational and practical measures to enhance the effectiveness of the CIS statutory and sectoral bodies. Among such measures is the separation of powers between the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Heads of Government, the Foreign Ministers Council and the CIS Economic Council.



The documents spell out that the Council of Heads of State, as the supreme body of the CIS, makes decisions regarding the CIS fundamental matters in the common interests of its members. The Council of Heads of Government coordinates cooperation between the authorities in the economic, social, financial and other fields of common interest. The Foreign Ministers Council is in charge of collaboration in foreign policy and humanitarian activities of the CIS member states and the Economic Council provides for cooperation in the economic field, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .