Draft EEU Customs Code meets common aspirations of all member states

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The draft Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) meets the common aspirations of all member states of the integration association, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus Alexander Surikov told the media on 20 December, BelTA has learned.

The Ambassador noted that experts, ministries and agencies of the EEU has done a great job and aligned all positions of the new Customs Code. "The draft document meets the common aspirations of all the states," the Ambassador said.

He noted that sometimes there are views of short-term gains. However, the Customs Code is aimed at developing the common economic space. "This is the main task of the Eurasian Economic Union: to promote the economic growth, increase the purchasing power. Being an export-oriented country, Belarus benefits from this," the Russian Ambassador said.



Alexander Surikov noted that in the process of the elaboration and adoption of a single document one side or the other has to make some concessions. "The Customs Code has been agreed by all governments. It is expected to be signed by the heads of state in St. Petersburg on 26 December," the diplomat said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.