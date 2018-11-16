Draft Road Map on Family Support and Development presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has held today a meeting of the National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Welcoming the participants, Gulshara Abdykalikova reminded of the priority set by the President in his latest Address: "Comprehensive support of youth and family."



She stressed that strengthening of family values in particular among the young people should be one of the priorities of the National Commission's work.



The Prosecutor General's Office made a presentation of the results of implementation of ‘Kazakhstan without Domestic Violence' pilot project. As per the project, 865 persons received psychological support in January-September 2018. The administrations of Shymkent city (South Kazakhstan region) and Turkestan region opened departments for family, youth and children's affairs. A centre of medical and psychological rehabilitation was opened in Shymkent. 14 districts of Turkestan region and Shymkent city launched social and psychological support services.







Besides, the Ministry of Public Development presented draft Road Map on Family Support and Development for 2019-2024.

