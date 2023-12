NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dreary weather will persist in northern Kazakhstan this weekend, while the south of the country will enjoy spring-like weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The north will see sleet and lower temperatures with mercury dipping as low as -10°C at night.



Occasional rains, thunderstorm, and hail are forecast for southern Kazakhstan. Temperature will rise to +15, +22°C there.