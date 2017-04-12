Dreary weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Apr 13-15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dreary weather will persist across Kazakhstan in several upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

"Gloomy weather with high chances of precipitation typical for April in Kazakhstan will persist in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Heavy rainfall, wet snow and gusty wind are expected in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.



Anticyclone from Caucasus will take hold of western regions of the country. However, cyclones from the Mediterranean and northwestern regions of the European part of Russia will replace the anticyclone and push it to eastern Kazakhstan.



Rain, thunderstorm and stiff wind with gusts of 25 mps are forecast for western Kazakhstan on April 15.