Dreary weather to take hold of Kazakhstan on weekend
15:00, 01 April 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dreary weather will take hold of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.
Record-breaking monthly amount of precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan in April. Cloudy weather and rainfall will descend on southern and, then, western Kazakhstan this weekend.
Mercury will go 4-8°C higher than normal in southern Kazakhstan. Normal temperatures are expected in the western areas of the country.