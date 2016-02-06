  • kz
    Drilling 15 thousand meters wells still relevant within Eurasia project - S. Mynbayev

    11:49, 06 February 2016
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - International project "Eurasia" providing for drilling of wells 15 kilometers deep at the Caspian shelf is still relevant, Chairman of the Board "KazMunaiGas" National Company Sauat Mynbayev told.

    "This is a very ambitious project providing for drilling of wells 15 kilometers deep. It requires a lot of money and special technologies. Initially, the project was not supposed to be financed by "KMG" JSC. Now we are financing a group involved in development of the project. It is not big money. The main potential participants of the project are international companies. They are reducing financing of many projects now but they still want to develop project "Eurasia". Everybody understands the period of low prices for hydrocarbons will come to an end. Big companies are for a long in this business and they know the situation. Therefore, they consider the project and their participation in it. However, the terms of implementation of the project will be put off, but the project is still alive," S. Mynbayev told.

