ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A 62-year-old driver hit a woman in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

According to the local police, the accident occurred in Zhumysker village. The Daewoo Nexia driver hit the 40-year-old pedestrian.

Paramedics rushed the woman to a local hospital where she was diagnosed with closed craniocerebral injury.

Criminal case is likely to be initiated.