Driver of Kazakh Ambassador dies in Ankara in road accident

ANKARA. A traffic accident took place in Ankara which left driver of Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey dead and three others injured on late Saturday , Cihan reports.

The accident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Kanuni Sultan Süleyman Boulevard. Reportedly, driver Ferhat Sevil lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle stopped after hitting barriers. Police, ambulances, and fire crew arrived at the scene and four stuck people were taken from the vehicle. Despite efforts of the medical team, driver Sevil died at the scene. According to Cihan, there were three consulate officials in the car, who were injured.

However, as a representative of the Kazakh Embassy in Ankara told Kazinform, no employees of the Embassy were among the passengers. Those injured were Ferhat Cevil’s mother, spouse and son.

Ferhat Cevil, a national of Turkey, worked as a driver at the Embassy of Kazakhstan. On Saturday he was driving his own car.