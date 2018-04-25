  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Drones to help tally saiga headcount in Kazakhstan

    11:06, 25 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM This year Kazakhstan sets to extend applying technique to have saiga population size studied. One of the innovations the scientists will use is a drone, our correspondent reports. 

    "Drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle. Usually it is used in situations where manned flight is considered too difficult. It will let make pictures and video of saiga groups running on vast territories of Kazakhstan and provide accurate results," executive director of the Kazakh biodiversity preservation association Sergei Sklyarenko said.

    As stated there, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is known for backing the Kazakh biodiversity preservation association for a couple of years so far. It will also help acquire drones.

    Tags:
    IT technologies Environment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!