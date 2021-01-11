  • kz
    Drop in daily COVID-19-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

    09:50, 11 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia have dropped to 27 from 105 in the previous day, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    The country has also reported one daily death from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

    The total COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have risen to 46,350. The numbers of recoveries and deaths from the disease stand at 33,904 and 525, respectively.

    The country started registering COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in August last year.


