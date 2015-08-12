Drowning victim&#39;s body still not found in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A woman has been missing in South Kazakhstan region since last Sunday.

According to reports, the 29-year-old woman reportedly drowned in the Syrdarya River at 3:17 p.m. on August 9. Local rescuers spent hours searching for her body, but to no avail. The search is still on. Besides, two bodies were recovered from the waters of the region on Monday (August 10). A man born in 1980 drowned in a lake in Sartor aul (village) on Sunday. But his lifeless body was pulled out of the water only on Monday. A 14-year-old girl drowned while swimming in the Syrdarya River in the town of Shardara the same day. Rescuers found her body 35 minutes after the tragic accident occurred.