Drug production grew by 51% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within one year production of drugs in Kazakhstan has grown by 51% despite 10% reduction of import. Growth of local production has been registered in case of record increase in retail prices at medicines, reports finprom.kz.

According to specialists, During the period from January till October 2016, the pharmaceutical entities of Kazakhstan have issued products by 2,4% more, than during the same period of 2015. This is the highest drug production growth seen for the last 5 years. Also number of pharmaceutical companies in Kazakhstan has also increased - 10 enterprises against 9 last year.

In only within 10 months of the current year the Kazakhstan pharmaceutical companies have produced nearly 14 tons of drugs or 51% more than the previous year. Whilst retail prices for medicine have increased sharply by 37%.