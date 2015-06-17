Drum, Girls, and Dangerous Pie by Jordan Sonnenblick translated into Kazakh

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - U.S. Consulate General in Almaty together with the S. Begalin State Children's Library held a presentation of a popular book for children and young teenagers Drum, Girls, and Dangerous Pie penned by U.S. author Jordan Sonnenblick translated into the Kazakh language.

2,000 copies of the novel inspired by the real-life story will be presented to large libraries and educational centers for children across Kazakhstan. "We hope that Kazakhstani youngsters will love this book," said Public Affairs Officer of the U.S. Consulate General Charles Martin. The novel Drum, Girls, and Dangerous Pie was Jordan Sonnenblick's debut in 2004. It is about 13-year-old Steven Alper and his cancer-stricken younger brother Jeffrey. The book was named to several Best of 2005 lists, including the ALA's Teens' Top 10.