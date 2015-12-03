Drunk driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A 27-year-old driver of BMW has been arrested in Pavlodar.

According to the press service of the city Internal Affairs Department the drunken man has hit and killed a 78-year-old woman. The victim died on the spot of the tragedy. The man fled the scene. However, later his car collided with VAZ-2172 after which the suspect was detained by police. Criminal case was initiated. The suspect is put into a temporary detention center of the city.