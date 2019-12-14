Drunk driver causes multiple-vehicle crash in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A man who was driving drunk caused a three-car pileup near the Central Mosque in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The suspected was detained by police. The traffic incident occurred on December 13 in Almaty. The driver, who was behind the wheel of Range Rover, caused a three-car collision. He tried to flee the scene and hit three pedestrians. They were rushed to a nearby hospital with various injuries.

According to the police, the man was detained. At the moment he is in inpatient treatment under guard.

The investigation is underway.