    Drunk man survives apartment fire in E Kazakhstan

    12:47, 08 July 2015
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A man has sustained carbon monoxide poisoning in the town of Zyryanovsk, East Kazakhstan region, as a result of apartment fire this morning.

    According to witnesses, the first-floor apartment caught fire on early Wednesday morning. Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated the 35-year-old owner of the apartment and put out the blaze. Paramedics confirmed that the man was under the influence of liquor and had carbon monoxide poisoning and rushed him to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of fire. An investigation is planned.

