Drunk men steal car, one dies in road accident in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 22-year-old resident of Ust Kamenogorsk city and his friend stole a Toyota Surf car for a joyride last week.

While driving along Tselinnaya Street, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it capsized. As a result of the accident, the 27-year-old passenger died at the scene. Paramedics rushed the 22-year-old driver who had sustained various injuries to the nearest hospital.

Police say he was under the influence of alcohol.