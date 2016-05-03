  • kz
    Drunk men steal car, one dies in road accident in E Kazakhstan

    12:18, 03 May 2016
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 22-year-old resident of Ust Kamenogorsk city and his friend stole a Toyota Surf car for a joyride last week.

    While driving along Tselinnaya Street, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it capsized. As a result of the accident, the 27-year-old passenger died at the scene. Paramedics rushed the 22-year-old driver who had sustained various injuries to the nearest hospital.
    Police say he was under the influence of alcohol.

