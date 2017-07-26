Drunken pilot of Air Astana fired

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Air Astana has told about the status of pilot Sultan Nurmaganbetov, who was drunk on a flight from Amsterdam, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On July 20, the first officer failed to pass the alcohol test that was conducted by the Dutch air police at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. In this regard, he was unfitted for flying. Air Astana was forced to cancel flights KC 904 and KC 890 on the routes Amsterdam-Atyrau and Atyrau-Almaty on July 20. It took 4 days to make the decision about the pilot.

"On July 24, 2017, after the internal investigation, Air Astana terminated the labor contract with the first officer of Airbus A320/321, Sultan Nurmaganbetov. The airline has zero tolerance for consumption of alcohol and narcotic drugs by flight personnel. Tests for alcohol and narcotic drugs are conducted. Safety is our top priority, therefore, the airline has the safety culture aimed at informing the higher management and relevant services about all risks so that to prevent accidents," said Igor Segedin, Air Astana Flight Operation Director.

Recall, because of the drunken pilot incident the airline had to rebook the tickets for the passengers to July 21 and provide its customers with hotel accommodation before the flight. In accordance with European law, after the final examination and fine payment the co-pilot was released and sent to Almaty.

Air Astana apologizes to the passengers of the canceled flights KC 904 en route Amsterdam-Atyrau and KC890 Atyrau-Almaty and advises that the airline's customers can apply for compensation by the email below: customer.relations@airastana.com ", the company informed.