Dry weather expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Sunday, September 17, no precipitation is predicted all over Kazakhstan. The north-west and north-eastern parts of the country will see patchy fog, Kazhydromet reports.

According to the weather forecasters, in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Patches of fog are expected.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in Pavlodar region.

Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog.