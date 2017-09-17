  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dry weather expected in Kazakhstan

    09:44, 17 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Sunday, September 17, no precipitation is predicted all over Kazakhstan. The north-west and north-eastern parts of the country will see patchy fog, Kazhydromet reports.

    According to the weather forecasters, in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Patches of fog are expected.

    The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in Pavlodar region.

    Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!