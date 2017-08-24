Dry weather persists in Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published the weather forecast for August 24, Kazinform reports. The anticyclone still dominates over the territory of Kazakhstan, so no precipitation is expected. The north, northeast, and east of the country will see patchy fog. In some areas, wind will strengthen, and there will be a dust storm in the south and southwest.

The 15-20 mps strong wind is predicted in East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, causing a dust storm in Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. In particular, gusts of wind in South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will reach 23-28 mps.

Patches of fog are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions in the morning.

The extremely high fire risk remains in most of Atyrau, Almaty, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions, and in some areas of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions. Intense heat persists in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.