Dry weather persists in most of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There is still no precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan, except for the west and east of the country that will see rains and thunderstorms. Patchy fog is expected in тorthern and уastern Kazakhstan in the morning, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

North Kazakhstan, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions will see winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s in the daytime and patches of fog in the morning. In some areas of North Kazakhstan region, the wind speed will reach 23-28 m/s.

The 15-20 m/s strong wind will cause a dust storm in Kyzylorda region.

In the area near Lake Alakol in Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 m/s is expected.

As for Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

Patchy fog is expected in Pavlodar region.

There is still a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.