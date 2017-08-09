Dry weather predicted in Kazakhstan, Aug 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, the weather without precipitation is expected in most of the country, except for its northern and western portions where the passage of atmospheric fronts will bring occasional rains with thunderstorms, wind increase, and possibility of hail.

According to the information received from Kazhydromet, in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions the winds are expected to increase to 15-20 mps, up to squalls in some areas. In addition, it may hail there.

Wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps will cause a dust storm in South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Strong 15-20 mps wind will also blow in Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Atyrau regions.

Very strong heat wave is going to cover Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda in the daytime.

Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions remain under extreme fire danger.