Dry weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Aug 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The anticyclone prevailing over the territory of Kazakhstan will keep the weather dry, except for the west of the country, where the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause occasional rains with thunderstorms and chances of hail, while the north and east will see patchy fog in the morning. Wind will intensify in some areas, turning into a dust storm in the south and southwest of the country, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-22 mps in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions causing a dust storm there, and up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. It may hail in West Kazakhstan region, while patches of fog are expected in East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

An extremely high risk of fire remains in most of Atyrau, Almaty, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions, and some areas of Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

It will be very hot in Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions in the afternoon.